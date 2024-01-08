Analysts’ Upgrades for January 8th (AAL, AMD, ANET, AON, AQN, ASML, BECN, BEN, BLD, BLNK)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 8th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $321.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $351.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $189.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $184.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $164.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $141.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $48.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the stock.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

