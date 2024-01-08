NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 193.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.39. 1,014,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

