ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $299,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 12,311,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,103,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

