ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.37. 1,537,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,338,263. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

