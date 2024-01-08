Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.94. 309,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

