Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 417,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

FUTY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. 159,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $46.77.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

