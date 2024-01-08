Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $39.56. 5,052,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,724,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $166.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

