ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Trimmed by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,790. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.