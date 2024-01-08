Graypoint LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSV traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,642. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.