CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $35.53 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.41. 38,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,138. The company has a market capitalization of $761.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.