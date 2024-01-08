CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 569 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,045. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

