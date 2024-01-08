Graypoint LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.