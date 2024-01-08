28,280 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

