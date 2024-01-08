Graypoint LLC Increases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. 306,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

