Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.44% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 97,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FIDI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. 6,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

