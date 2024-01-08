Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,923. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

