Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,457 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 345.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.80. 21,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $402.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

