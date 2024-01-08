Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,276 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,239. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

