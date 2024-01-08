Graypoint LLC Sells 6,944 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 228,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

