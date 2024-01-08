DecisionPoint Financial LLC Sells 242 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.91. 39,147,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,055,164. The company has a market capitalization of $756.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.92 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

