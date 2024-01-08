Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.49. 351,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,068. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.40 and its 200-day moving average is $217.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

