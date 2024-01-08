Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on the stock from C$0.13 to C$0.15. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Indiva traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 125854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Indiva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22. The stock has a market cap of C$22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

