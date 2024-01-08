iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,688. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.