Bayshore Asset Management LLC Buys 559 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.5% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

