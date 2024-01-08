Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.45. The stock had a trading volume of 437,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,720. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day moving average of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

