The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.79. 91,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,486. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

