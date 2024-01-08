Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $154.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

