CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. 466,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 184.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

