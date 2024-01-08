Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 403.1% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.43. 768,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,879. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.92 and a one year high of $305.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

