CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.25 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.16. 248,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average is $444.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

