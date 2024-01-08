CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.88 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,364 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,426 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 495,795 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 156,205 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,090,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter.

BKAG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,220. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $43.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

