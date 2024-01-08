Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $561,000.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 88.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $561,000.02 and approximately $981.14 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,585.81 or 0.99567010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010987 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00188471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002401 USD and is up 10.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $881.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

