W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Raymond James

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

NYSE:WPC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 578,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,756. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.