Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 4.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.85. 5,893,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,401,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

