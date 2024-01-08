CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,427,000 after purchasing an additional 283,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

CP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 787,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

