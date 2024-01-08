Compound Price Reaches $49.73 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $400.99 million and $49.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $49.73 or 0.00108618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,063,472 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,063,365.16808916 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.68126662 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 441 active market(s) with $45,866,810.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

