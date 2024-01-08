Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT Raised to $7.00

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Absci Price Performance

Absci stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 679,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,399. The company has a market cap of $366.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absci will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Absci by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Absci by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725,144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

