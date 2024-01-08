Oppenheimer Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $46.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ RXST traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 955,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. RxSight has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,150.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,150.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $924,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RxSight by 4,739.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

