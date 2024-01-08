CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,945. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $222.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

