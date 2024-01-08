Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.44. 5,981,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,939,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $50.26.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

