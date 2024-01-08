iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $640,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.57. 1,110,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

