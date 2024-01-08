Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% in the third quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 244,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,747. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

