Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.63. 1,835,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

