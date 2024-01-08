43,287 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $81,477,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $71,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 268.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 723,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 526,871 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 297,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,591. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

