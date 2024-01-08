Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,611 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.58. 2,122,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,291. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

