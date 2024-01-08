The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Boosted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.37. The company had a trading volume of 639,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,443. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.