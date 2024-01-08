Community Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 637.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.83. 1,308,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

