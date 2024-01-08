Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.45. 250,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,004. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

