Orgel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,097,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $289,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,798. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.