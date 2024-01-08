SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 498,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 115,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.87. 494,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,749. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

